Una mujer de 76 años se encuentra hospitalizada en estado grave en Torrevieja tras ser agredida por su pareja, un varón de 83 años que se encuentra detenido desde este sábado. La víctima tiene múltiples contusiones por el cuerpo y un fuerte golpe en la cabeza, aunque como recoge la agencia EFE, evoluciona favorablemente.
Los hechos sucedieron este sábado sobre las 10 horas en la zona residencial Pueblo Centro, situada junto en el polígono Casa Grande, en el límite del casco urbano torrevejense. El alcalde del municipio José Manuel Dolón, ha señalado que el agresor, que no tiene antecedentes ni constan denuncias previas contra él, habría atacado a la mujer con diferentes herramientas como un hacha y un martillo.
A juicio del primer edil, "el agresor tenía una clara voluntad de acabar con la vida de la víctima" y ha explicado que, aunque tanto la mujer como su atacante son de nacionalidad española, desde el Ayuntamiento no han podido precisar si son vecinos de Torrevieja o residentes procedentes de otra parte de España.
Este mediodía se ha celebrado una concentración de repulsa contra los hechos que Dolón ha calificado de "episodio de violencia machista y terrorista". En ella han estado presentes representantes de todos los partidos que forman el consistorio.
Los efectivos desplazados hasta el lugar de los hechos detuvieron inmediatamente al agresor, que permanece en el Cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Torrevieja, a la espera de pasar a disposición a partir de este lunes, según han señalado fuentes de la investigación.
