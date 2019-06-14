Público
Violencia machista La mujer tiroteada por su marido en Ceuta recibe el alta hospitalaria

La víctima llegó a Urgencias con heridas de bala en ambos muslos tras ser alcanzada por dos de los cuatro tiros que supuestamente efectuó su pareja. El pronóstico apunta la "bastante buena movilidad articular" que mostraba.

La Policía Nacional y los vecinos en la barriada de Los Rosales, en Ceuta, donde un agente de la Guardia Civil se ha suicidado disparándose en la vivienda que compartía con su mujer, a la cual tiroteó repetidamente y que ha resultado herida, aunque su vi

La Policía Nacional en la vivienda de la víctima tras los hechos. EFE/Reduan

M.A.L., la mujer de 41 años que el miércoles por la tarde recibió dos disparos en las piernas en su casa a manos de su marido, un agente de la Guardia Civil que a continuación se quitó la vida, ha recibido el alta hospitalaria durante la madrugada de este viernes, según han informado a primera hora de la mañana fuentes sanitarias a Europa Press.

La víctima llegó a Urgencias con heridas de bala en ambos muslos tras ser alcanzada por dos de los cuatro tiros que supuestamente efectuó su pareja, que le dejaron orificios de entrada y salida.

La mujer fue sometida este jueves a una exploración y cura en quirófano para descartar lesiones vasculares. Sendas tomografías (TAC) constataron el pronóstico que apuntaba la "bastante buena movilidad articular" que mostraba.

Agentes de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía Nacional de Ceuta se han hecho cargo de la investigación del suceso registrado el miércoles alrededor de las 18.00 horas en el primer piso del número 23 de la barriada periférica de Los Rosales, donde el guardia civil, B.A.L., presuntamente hizo uso de su arma cuatro veces contra su esposa antes de quitarse la vida con un disparo en la cabeza.

Según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno entre el agente y su esposa, con dos hijos de corta edad, no mediaban denuncias previas por malos tratos o violencia de género.

