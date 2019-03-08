Público
Violencia machista Un octogenario mata a su mujer y se suicida en su vivienda de Madrid

Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía han informado de que el presunto asesinato ha ocurrido sobre las 13:40 horas del miércoles

telefono maltrato 016

Un hombre de unos 80 años ha matado presuntamente a su mujer, de la misma edad, en una vivienda del distrito madrileño de San Blas-Canillejas, según las primeras pesquisas de la Policía Nacional, que trabaja con la hipótesis de que sea un caso de violencia machista.

Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía han informado de que el suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 13:40 horas, cuando una vecina de la calle Hermanos García Noblejas de Madrid ha alertado de unos disparos en la casa de unos vecinos.

Los bomberos han abierto la puerta y han hallado los cadáveres de los dos octogenarios. La Policía trabaja con la hipótesis de que el hombre ha matado a la mujer y luego se ha suicidado.

Dentro han encontrado los cuerpos de una mujer de unos 80 años, con disparos, y el de un hombre de edad similar también con heridas de arma de fuego, han precisado a Efe fuentes policiales.

Los investigadores trabajan con la hipótesis de que el hombre, que estaba en un dormitorio junto a una escopeta de caza, ha matado a su mujer y luego se ha suicidado, aunque serán las autopsias y los datos recabados en la investigación los que lo determinarán.

De confirmarse este posible caso de violencia machista, que ocurre en la jornada en la que se conmemora el Día Internacional de la Mujer, la anciana asesinada se sumaría a las nueve víctimas mortales en lo que va de 2019, además de un caso que todavía está en fase de investigación. Como consecuencia de estos asesinatos, ocho menores han quedado huérfanos.

