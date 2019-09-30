Público
Violencia machista Las Palmas Un hombre mata a su expareja en Gran Canaria y se suicida 

La agresión mortal ha tenido lugar en el puesto de trabajo de la mujer, de 49 años, donde también se ha quitado la vida el hombre, de 50.

Imagen de una ambulancia del Samur / EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre ha matado la mañana de este lunes a su expareja en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria para luego suicidarse, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.

El 112 Canarias mandó ambulancia y personal médico hasta el lugar a petición de la Policía Nacional, pero solo pudo confirmar ambas muertes. La agresión mortal ha tenido lugar en el puesto de trabajo de la mujer, de 49 años, en la calle Cebrián de la capital grancanaria, donde también se ha quitado la vida él, de 50.

No constaban denuncias previas y como mínimo hasta este mes de marzo convivían, según ha avanzado las mismas fuentes.

