Violencia machista Un perro muerde a su dueño para impedir que siga maltratando a su pareja

El hombre, de 25 años, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito del hogar.

Una mujer muestra una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista.- EFE

El perro de una pareja ha atacado este jueves a su propietario para defender a la mujer del maltrato que sufría, según ha informado la Guardia Urbana de Tarragona. El can ha mordido al hombre en la nariz y en el antebrazo derecho y, según el relato de la mujer, lo atacó para impedir que la agrediera otra vez tras una discusión.

Los hechos han sucedido sobre las cinco y media de esta madrugada y el hombre, de 25 años, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito del hogar.

La mujer, que ha sufrido lesiones en la cara, ha explicado muy alterada a los agentes que su pareja la maltrataba de forma física y psicológica de forma reiterada desde hace un año.

Una patrulla policial ha acompañado a la mujer al hospital para que fuera asistida de las lesiones y presentara una denuncia, y otra patrulla ha detenido al hombre, que también ha sido llevado al hospital.

La Guardia Urbana, junto con Servicios Sociales, cuenta con una unidad de atención especializada a víctimas de violencia machista que da respuesta y protección inmediata las 24 horas del día los 365 días del año.

