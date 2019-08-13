El tenor Plácido Domingo ha asegurado que las acusaciones de acoso sexual a nueve mujeres reveladas hoy por Associated Press son "inexactas", al mismo tiempo que aseguraba que "las reglas y valores" que imperan en la actualidad "son muy distintos de cómo eran en el pasado".
Estas han sido sus palabras en un comunicado emitido por esta misma agencia de noticias, la cual también se ha encargado esta mañana de publicar una información que recogía el testimonio de las nueve mujeres, ocho de ellas anónimas, que denunciaban haberse sentido acosadas por el tenor.
Posteriormente, el músico emitía este comunicado para defenderse de dichas declaraciones: "Las acusaciones de estas personas anónimas que datan de hasta treinta años son profundamente preocupantes y, tal y como se presentan, inexactas".
"Las reglas y valores por los que hoy nos medimos, y debemos medirnos, son muy distintos de cómo eran en el pasado"
"Aún así, es doloroso escuchar que pude haber molestado a alguien o haberlos hecho sentir incómodos, sin importar cuánto tiempo hace de esto, y a pesar de mis mejores intenciones. Creía que todas mis interacciones y relaciones siempre eran bienvenidas y consensuadas. Las personas que me conocen o que han trabajado conmigo saben que no soy alguien que intencionalmente dañaría, ofendería o avergonzaría a nadie".
"Sin embargo, reconozco que las reglas y valores por los que hoy nos medimos, y debemos medirnos, son muy distintos de cómo eran en el pasado. He sido bendecido y privilegiado de haber tenido una carrera de más de 50 años, y me ceñiré al más alto estándar".
