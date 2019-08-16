La policía sospecha que el asesinato de una mujer cuyo cadáver ha sido hallado con golpes y heridas de arma blanca en una vivienda del barrio de Tetuán de Madrid es un nuevo caso de violencia machista.
Según fuentes de la investigación, el nombre de la asesinada se encontraba en la base Viogen, el sistema de seguimiento integral de los casos de violencia machista en el que se valora el riesgo de las víctimas.
Su cuerpo fue hallado esta madrugada en un domicilio de la calle Tenerife de Madrid, según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía. Fue en torno a las a las 00:20 horas de esta madrugada cuando la sala del 091 recibió una llamada alertando del hallazgo del cadáver.
Hasta la calle Tenerife, en el madrileño barrio de Tetuán, se desplazaron agentes de seguridad ciudadana, de la brigada de Policía Científica y del Grupo de Homicidios, que comprobaron que la mujer tenía contusiones en la cabeza y lesiones de arma blanca en el cuerpo.
De confirmarse que se trata de un nuevo caso de violencia de género, sería la víctima 39 de este año y la 1.014 desde el 1 de enero de 2003 hasta el día de hoy. En Madrid sería la quinta mujer asesinada por violencia machista. Además, tres menores han sido asesinados en crímenes machistas, que han dejado huérfanos a otros 27 niños por los asesinatos de sus madres.
