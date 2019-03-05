La Policía Local de Valencia mantiene detenido el autobús de HazteOír con el lema #StopFeminazis. No es Violencia de Género, es Violencia Doméstica en un lateral del Palacio de Congresos, justo antes de entrar a la ciudad, para comprobar si cumple la ordenanza sobre publicidad.
Esta mañana, el Ayuntamiento ya anunció que la Policía Local denunciará por delito de odio al citado autobús si llega a entrar en la ciudad e inmovilizará el vehículo en aplicación de la ordenanza de publicidad.
🔶 L'alcalde afirma que s'han posat en marxa totes les mesures per a impedir que a #València es difonguen missatges d'odi contra les dones, davant la possible circulació d'un vehicle amb missatges contraris a la igualtat entre homes i dones.— Ajuntament València (@AjuntamentVLC) 5 de marzo de 2019
🔗https://t.co/vgl7YzuOzJ pic.twitter.com/2OlAabB2hi
Este es el dispositivo que ha activado la Policía Local tras el anuncio de la asociación de que el autobús visitará Valencia este martes, según fuentes municipales.
Por su parte, la Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunitat Valenciana ha anunciado que comunicará a la Fiscalía los eslóganes y mensajes del autobús por si fueran constitutivos de un delito de odio.
