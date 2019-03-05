Público
Violencia machista La Policía Local detiene el autobús de HazteOír antes de entrar en València

El autobús se encuentra en un lateral del Palacio de Congresos, justo antes de entrar a la ciudad.

El autobús de HazteOír para la campaña con la que cuestionan lo que denominan 'el feminismo supremacista'.- EP

La Policía Local de Valencia mantiene detenido el autobús de HazteOír con el lema #StopFeminazis. No es Violencia de Género, es Violencia Doméstica en un lateral del Palacio de Congresos, justo antes de entrar a la ciudad, para comprobar si cumple la ordenanza sobre publicidad.

Esta mañana, el Ayuntamiento ya anunció que la Policía Local denunciará por delito de odio al citado autobús si llega a entrar en la ciudad e inmovilizará el vehículo en aplicación de la ordenanza de publicidad.

Este es el dispositivo que ha activado la Policía Local tras el anuncio de la asociación de que el autobús visitará Valencia este martes, según fuentes municipales.

Por su parte, la Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunitat Valenciana ha anunciado que comunicará a la Fiscalía los eslóganes y mensajes del autobús por si fueran constitutivos de un delito de odio.

