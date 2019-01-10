Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista La Policía de Las Vegas pide una orden para obtener el ADN de Cristiano Ronaldo

El futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, actualmente en el Juventus, se enfrenta a una demanda de una mujer que lo acusa de violación en 2009.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cristiano Ronaldo. - EFE

Cristiano Ronaldo durante el pasado Mundial de Rusia. - EFE

La Policía de Las Vegas (Estados Unidos) ha solicitado una orden judicial para obtener el ADN del futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, actualmente en el Juventus italiano, para contrastarlos con los restos biológicos encontrados en el vestido de una mujer que lo acusa de violación en 2009.

De acuerdo con The Wall Street Journal, que cita a oficiales cercanos al caso, las autoridades estadounidenses habrían requerido a un juez italiano, actual país de residencia del luso, que permita tomar una muestra de deportista para comprobar si coincide con el encontrado en la ropa de Kathryn Mayorga, que lo demandó por una supuesta violación en 2009.

Una vez el juez permita recoger la prueba, esta será enviada a la policía de Las Vegas para que compruebe si concuerda con la encontrada en el vestido de la demandante.

Según Mayorga, el jugador de la Juventus pagó 375.000 dólares para mantener el encuentro en secreto.

La defensa de Ronaldo ha negado constantemente las acusaciones de violación y, en palabras de su abogado, Peter Christiansen, lo sucedido en Las Vegas fue "de mutuo acuerdo".

De acuerdo con la versión de la acusación, Ronaldo, en aquel entonces un joven de 24 años, se encontraba de vacaciones en Las Vegas y se encontró con Mayorga en un club, a quien invitó a una fiesta en su suite.

Allí abusó de ella, según la demanda, mientras ella le imploraba que parara.

Tras el acto, Ronaldo le habría dicho que lo sentía, que él generalmente era un caballero.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad