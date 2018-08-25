Público
Violencia machista Prisión para el detenido por matar a su mujer en Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra arrestaron al hombre el jueves tras recibir sobre las 4.00 horas una llamada que alertaba de que el sospechoso había herido de gravedad a su pareja con un arma blanca.

Foto de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. - EFE

El juzgado de Violencia 5 de Barcelona ha acordado este sábado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido el jueves por el presunto homicidio de su pareja en el distrito barcelonés de Nou Barris, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) en su cuenta de Twitter.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra arrestaron al hombre -contra el que no constan antecedentes- el jueves tras recibir sobre las 4.00 horas una llamada que alertaba de que el sospechoso había herido de gravedad a su pareja con un arma blanca.

Al llegar los agentes, constataron que en una habitación del piso situado en Nou Barris estaba la mujer con heridas y fue trasladada en estado muy grave a un centro hospitalario barcelonés, donde murió el jueves a las 12.00 horas.

