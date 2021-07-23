Estás leyendo: Prisión sin fianza para el acusado de matar a su mujer en Pozuelo de Alarcón

Violencia machista Prisión sin fianza para el acusado de matar a su mujer en Pozuelo de Alarcón

Con los los crímenes ocurridos en esta localidad madrileña y en Sabadell (Barcelona), el número de mujeres asesinadas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año asciende a 28 y a 1.106 desde 2003.

Fachada de la vivienda a las puertas de la cual se encontró a la mujer inconsciente. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

Madrid

El juez ha enviado a prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza al hombre de 79 años detenido el pasado jueves tras supuestamente haber matado a su mujer, de 76 años, golpeándole con un jarrón en la cabeza en su domicilio de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid).

El magistrado titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Pozuelo de Alarcón ha acordado el ingreso en prisión del detenido, que será trasladado a la cárcel de Soto del Real, según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.

El detenido será investigado por un delito de homicidio, si bien esta calificación penal es inicial y podría modificarse según se vayan practicando las correspondientes diligencias de investigación en el marco de la instrucción judicial.

Con los dos crímenes ocurridos ayer en Pozuelo y Sabadell (Barcelona), el número de mujeres asesinadas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año asciende a 28 y a 1.106 desde 2003.

