Violencia machista Prisión sin fianza para el detenido por la muerte de su mujer y su hijo en Tenerife

La jueza le ha imputado dos delitos de homicidio o asesinato consumado y uno de homicidio o asesinato en referencia al niño que sobrevivió.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

La titular del Juzgado de Violencia contra la Mujer de Arona (Tenerife) ha decretado este viernes prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el presunto autor de la muerte de su mujer y su hijo el pasado martes, cuyos cadáveres fueron encontrados en una cueva del municipio de Adeje.

Tras declarar durante más de seis horas, la jueza le ha imputado al detenido de origen alemán dos delitos de homicidio o asesinato consumado y uno de homicidio o asesinato en referencia al niño que sobrevivió.

(Habrá ampliación)

