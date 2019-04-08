Público
Violencia machista Prisión provisional y sin fianza para el detenido por matar a su pareja en Vinaròs

El arrestado queda investigado en una causa declarada secreta por un delito de homicidio/asesinato, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV).

El joven de 22 años, detenido el pasado viernes. | EFE

El juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 4 de Vinaròs (Castellón), con competencias en materia de Violencia sobre la Mujer, ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza del hombre detenido el pasado viernes por presuntamente matar a su pareja.

Por otro lado, el magistrado ha decretado la libertad provisional de los otros dos detenidos por estos hechos, que están investigados inicialmente por el mismo delito que el anterior, sin perjuicio de una posterior calificación jurídica, detalla el alto tribunal valenciano.

A estos dos hombres se les ha impuesto como medida cautelar la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado una vez al mes. El cuerpo de la mujer fue localizado en la noche de este domingo, enterrado y con signos de violencia en un descampado de Ulldecona (Tarragona).

La desaparición de la joven fue denunciada el 7 de marzo en Vinaròs -localidad donde residía- por su compañero sentimental, un hombre de 22 años que fue detenido el pasado viernes y, finalmente, confesó.

