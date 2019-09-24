Público
Violencia Machista Prisión para dos de los tres acusados de retener y agredir sexualmente a una mujer en Bilbao

El tercer arrestado ha quedado en libertad con cargos y con la obligación de presentarse todos los días en el juzgado, según han informado fuentes judiciales.

24/09/2019 - Una concentración contra la violencia machista en Rekalde (Bilbao). EFE

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Bilbao ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión de los dos hermanos, detenidos este pasado domingo, acusados de retener y agredir sexualmente a una mujer en un domicilio de Bilbao durante varios días. El tercer arrestado por estos hechos ha quedado en libertad con cargos y con la obligación de presentarse todos los días en el juzgado, según han informado fuentes judiciales. 

Los tres hombres, de entre 33 y 36 años de edad, han pasado esta mañana a disposición del juez de guardia, en la capital vizcaína. Tras prestar declaración, el juez ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión para los dos hermanos, quienes tienen también prohibido acercarse a la víctima y comunicarse con ella. 

El tercer arrestado ha quedado en libertad con cargos, con las mismas prohibiciones de acercarse o comunicarse con la víctima. Además, deberá ir diariamente al juzgado a firmar. 

Los hechos de los que se les acusa ocurrieron la noche del pasado viernes, 20 de septiembre, en una vivienda el centro de la capital vizcaína. La víctima interpuso una denuncia por agresión sexual y detención ilegal dos días más tarde, el domingo 22 de septiembre. 

La Ertzaintza detuvo poco después a cuatro varones, si bien uno de ellos fue puesto en libertad con obligación de presentarse ante el juez cuando éste lo requiera.

