El Ayuntamiento Alicante ha convocado este lunes un minuto de silencio en memoria de la mujer asesinada por su marido en Elche el sábado 13. Además, pretendían expresar su condena y repulsa a las agresiones y asesinatos machistas.
Todos los partidos políticos, a excepción de la formación ultraderechista, han asistido y participado en el minuto de silencio, según informa el Diario Información.
Además, Alicante no ha sido el único que ha promovido este minuto de silencio. El Ayuntamiento de Sagunto también realizó un minuto de silencio, mientras que el Hospital General Universitario de Elche realizó un paro de tres minutos en memoria de la víctima, entre otros.
El agresor y la víctima estaban en proceso de separación
La víctima, una mujer de 47 años, murió el pasado sábado 13 de julio, tras ser agredida con un arma blanca en el garaje de su casa por su marido, del que se estaba separando.
La mujer había iniciado los trámites de separación hacía diez días y desde hacía tres no vivía con su pareja, un hombre que ha sido detenido por el crimen machista cometido en el garaje de la vivienda familiar cuando ella se disponía a ir a trabajar.
Finalmente, el titular del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Elche (Alicante) ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza. La causa está abierta por un delito de asesinato y el magistrado ha acordado también privar de forma cautelar de la patria potestad respecto de un hijo de la pareja que es menor de edad.
