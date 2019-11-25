La cantante Rozalén, muy comprometida con la lucha contra la violencia de género, ha lamentado los "miles de insultos y amenazas" que ha recibido en los últimos días tras las críticas que lanzó a Vox al asegurar que era un partido que "cada vez que habla, suelta odio".
"Cada vez que hablan, sueltan odio. Que ellos continúen que nosotras seguiremos con nuestra revolución que sí es de amor", apuntó a Europa Press la cantante el pasado 19 de noviembre, cuando fue galardonada con la Mención Honorífica del Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid por su lucha contra la violencia de género.
"Llevo cinco días recibiendo miles y miles de insultos y amenazas. El motivo: un titular en el que digo que ciertos políticos sueltan odio cuando hablan. Antes lo pensaba. Ahora, desgraciadamente, lo sé. Qué tristeza más grande", ha explicado Rozalén en su cuenta de Twitter.
Llevo 5 días recibiendo miles y miles de insultos y amenazas.— Rozalén (@RozalenMusic) November 24, 2019
El motivo: un titular en el que digo que ciertos políticos sueltan odio cuando hablan.
Antes lo pensaba.
Ahora, desgraciadamente, lo sé.
Qué tristeza más grande...
La cantante ya ha recibido varias muestras de apoyo de numerosos seguidores y también de partidos políticos como Unidas Podemos. "Su odio no acabará con tu fuerza y tu alegría. Por suerte, son una minoría en nuestro país quienes no han abierto la puerta violeta. Seguimos", ha escrito la formación morada.
