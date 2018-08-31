El infierno de acoso de una funcionaria de Justicia en Canarias por parte de un secretario judicial ha terminado, de momento, con una indemnización de 13.000 euros que tendrá que pagarle la Consejería de Justicia insular.
Una sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias confirma que la trabajadora fue víctima de comentarios machistas y de un trato desconsiderado por parte del letrado que está adscrito al juzgado (antiguo secretario judicial), según explica el sindicato Intersindical Canaria.
Así, el Gobierno de Canarias incumplió de forma "sistemática" las normas de prevención de riesgos laborales respecto a la situación de acoso denunciada por la funcionaria judicial.
Asimismo, confirma que trabajadora fue víctima de comentarios machistas y de un trato desconsiderado por parte del letrado que está adscrito al juzgado (antiguo secretario judicial), según explica el sindicato Intersindical Canaria. El secretario del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 7 fue sancionado con 3.000 euros por esas faltas de respeto, como autor de una falta muy grave.
Según informa el diario local La Provincia, ella tuvo que aguantar durante mucho tiempo comentarios del tipo "parece usted tonta", "una paleta de pueblo" y "gilipollas", o de expresiones como "todos son una manada de gilipollas, incompetentes, funcionarios interinos de mierda" y "no sirven para nada, sobre todo las mujeres, son una manada de chachas que no sirve ninguna ni para hacer una hamburguesa vuelta y vuelta", recoge la sentencia del TSJC.
La Dirección General de Justicia tenía conocimiento de estos "gravísimos hechos desde 2009", pero "han mirado sistemáticamente para otro lado", denuncia Intersindical Canaria. De ahí la condena por no haber hecho nada para proteger a su trabajadora de esos abusos laborales.
