El diario The New York Times publica este jueves el obituario de Ana Orantes, la mujer cuyo asesinato en 1997 a manos de su exmarido cambió para siempre la visión de la violencia machista en España. El periódico neoyorquino recupera la historia de Ana Orantes en una sección llamada "Overlook no more" –traducido al español algo como "Pasa por alto"–, una sección de obituarios que en su día no publicó.

Ahora más de 22 años después The New York Times cuenta la historia de Ana Orantes, la mujer granadina que durante 40 años soportó las palizas y los malos tratos de su marido. Orantes siempre será recordada porque trece días antes de su cruel asesinato –su entonces exmarido la quemó viva–, contó en un programa de Canal Sur, con toda su crudeza, el calvario que estaba viviendo. Aquel relato, trece días antes de su muerte, sirvió para concienciar a la sociedad española sobre la violencia machista.

"La mujer granadina cuyo horrendo asesinato trajo el cambio a España", así titula The New York Times su obituario de Ana Orantes. Firmado por Raphael Minder, su corresponsal en España, el diario estadounidense recuerda que el entonces vicepresidente Francisco Álvarez Cascos calificó el crimen como "un caso aislado obra de un excéntrico".

"Esperaba que contando su historia otras víctimas de violencia machista encontrasen consuelo al saber que no estaban solas, que se podía hacer algo por las mujeres como ella", escribe el corresponsal de The New York Times, "pero contar su historia causó la ira de su marido una última vez. Al final, fue su trágica muerte en diciembre de 1997 la que introdujo en la conciencia nacional su historia y allanó el camino para la promulgación de grandes reformas para proteger a las mujeres en España".

The New York Times destaca que con el paso del tiempo la figura de Ana Orantes ha ido ganando reconocimiento. Por eso, el obituario repasa la vida entera de esta mujer, símbolo de la lucha contra la violencia machista, incluyendo la parte más oscura de su vida: los malos tratos que tuvo que soportar desde que se casó en 1956 y de los que no se libró hasta su muerte.