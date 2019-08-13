Público
Violencia machista Tres detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una joven en Girona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detallado que recibieron el aviso sobre las 10.00 horas del pasado domingo, y que la víctima fue trasladada al hospital, tras lo que se activaron los protocolos de atención médica y apoyo psicológico.

Dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

Tres hombres han sido detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una joven en Blanes (Girona) y han sido puestos en libertad provisional sin fianza, pero con retirada de pasaporte, prohibición de salir del país, alejamiento mínimo de 500 metros de la víctima e incomunicación con ella.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha informado en un comunicado de que el juzgado de guardia de Blanes ha recibido este martes a los tres detenidos, y que la agresión, que ocurrió en una vivienda el pasado domingo, ha sido calificada por el ministerio público de "abuso sexual con penetración".

Fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra consultadas por Europa Press han detallado que recibieron el aviso sobre las 10.00 horas del domingo, y que la víctima fue trasladada al hospital, tras lo que se activaron los protocolos de atención médica y apoyo psicológico.

