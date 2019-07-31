El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha elevado a un delito de agresión sexual la condena por abusos que la Audiencia de Lleida impuso a dos hombres por violar por turnos en Bóssost (Lleida) en 2017 a una mujer.
En su sentencia, la sala civil y penal del TSJC estima el recurso de la Fiscalía y eleva de cuatro años y medio a doce años de prisión la condena para los dos procesados, al tener en cuenta que la mujer fue atacada por dos hombres puestos de acuerdo y en un lugar solitario en el que la víctima no podía esperar auxilio de terceros.
Para el TSJC, las circunstancias del ataque, "frente a una víctima implorante", suponen una "coacción tanto psicológica como física de suficiente entidad" como para constituir un delito de agresión sexual, sin que se requiera para ello "que la víctima grite o intente zafarse o quitarse de encima a sus agresores".
