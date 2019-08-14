Se cumple un mes y medio de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que ampliaba las penas a los miembros de la Manada, los cinco hombres que violaron a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016, y ya se han publicado los nombres de las cárceles donde cumplirán condena: cuatro están en Andalucía y una, en Castilla y León.
Fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias confirmaron a Público lo que adelantaba esta mañana El Confidencial, es decir, el destino de casa uno de los violadores.
Todos ellos fueron condenados a 15 años de cárcel por un delito continuado de violación de los artículos 178 y 179 del Código Penal, con los agravantes de trato vejatorio y actuación conjunta.
Por su parte, Antonio Manuel Guerrero suma otros dos años, hasta los 17, por un delito de robo con intimidación. Además, el Alto Tribunal obligó a todos ellos en su sentencia a resarcir a la víctima, de manera solidaria, con 100.000 euros.
Así, Guerrero, ex agente de la Guardia Civil, cumplirá su pena en el Centro Penitenciario Sevilla III; Jesús Escudero, en el Centro Penitenciario de Huelva; José Ángel Prenda, en el Centro Penitenciario de El Puerto III (Cádiz); Ángel Boza, en el Centro Penitenciario de Albolote (Granada).
Por último, el ex militar Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo irá al Centro Penitenciario de Topas (Salamanca), el único de los cinco condenados que cumplirá en una prisión fuera de Andalucía.
