El Gobierno confirma el cuarto asesinato machista en apenas 24 horas

MADRIDActualizado:
La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha confirmado este miércoles que el asesinato de una mujer de 42 años en Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona) ha sido un crimen machista, el cuarto en apenas un día.
Este martes se confirmó el carácter machista del asesinato de una mujer de 28 años que estaba embarazada y de su hijo de siete años en Sa Pobla (Mallorca) y de una mujer de 52 años en Creixell (Tarragona).
Con la víctima de Corbera, el número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en España asciende a 12 en 2021 y a 1.090 desde 2003, en tanto que ya hay dos menores asesinados este año, 39 desde 2013.
El asesino de Corbera de Llobregat se suicidó, al igual que el de Creixell, por lo que no podrán ser juzgados por sus crímenes.
El Ministerio de Igualdad ha subrayado este miércoles que evaluará lo sucedido en los últimos crímenes machistas para comprobar qué ha fallado y cómo se pueden mejorar la asistencia y la protección integral inmediata en casos de violencia de género.
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha expresado en el pleno del Observatorio Estatal de Violencia sobre la Mujer su preocupación por estos feminicidios en los que, ha reconocido, "es evidente" que se ha llegado tarde, ha informado el Ministerio en un comunicado.
El teléfono gratuito 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016.
