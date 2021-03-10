Ingresa en prisión el joven que apuñaló a su expareja en Logroño

Logroño
La titular del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Logroño ha decretado el ingreso en prisión del joven de 20 años que acuchilló a su expareja, una mujer de 25, en una calle del Casco Antiguo de la capital riojana el pasado día 7 de marzo, al que se le acusa de ser el autor de un presunto delito de homicidio en grado de tentativa.
Según ha informado este miércoles el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de La Rioja en un comunicado, su ingreso en prisión se ha decretado después de prestar declaración en el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer, tras permanecer detenido en la Jefatura Superior de Policía desde que ocurrieron los hechos.
Ha relatado que la víctima había decidido dejar la relación el pasado miércoles, 3 de marzo, y cuatro días después mantuvo una fuerte discusión con el acusado en plena calle, tras la que fue agredida de manera reiterada con un cuchillo, incluso después de que fuera increpado por varios testigos, quienes también fueron amenazados. La joven recibió, al menos, cinco puñaladas en el cuello, espalda, abdomen y manos.
Ambos mantuvieron una fuerte discusión y, al ser recriminado por algunos testigos, el joven sacó un cuchillo de su ropa, agredió a su expareja y después se lanzó al río Ebro desde la pasarela cercana a donde ocurrieron los hechos, de donde fue rescatado por la Policía Local.
El agresor se provocó heridas leves en el cuello, por lo que fue trasladado al Hospital San Pedro de Logroño, al igual que la víctima, que al día siguiente del suceso se encontraba estable.
