La Orquesta Real del Concertgebouw de Ámsterdam ha despedido "con efecto inmediato" a su director titular, el maestro italiano Daniele Gatti, después de que varias de sus colegas femeninas le acusaran públicamente de presunta conducta sexual "inapropiada".

En una nota enviada a los medios, la Orquesta de Concertgebouw, explicó que las acusaciones y reacciones de Gatti "han causado una gran conmoción entre los músicos y el personal, y entre los interesados en el país".

Los hechos, que tuvieron lugar entre 1996 y 2000, ocurrieron mucho antes de que Gatti fuera nombrado director titular de la Orquesta, en 2016.

La soprano estadounidense Alicia Berneche confesó la semana pasada a The Washington Post que el director, 11 años mayor que ella, la retuvo en un vestuario en Chicago en 1996 y trató de besarla.

Además, la también soprano Jeanne Michele Charbonnet habló de una experiencia similar, que tuvo lugar cuatro años después en un camerino en Bolonia (Italia).

Después de la publicación, varias mujeres de la música clásica informaron de experiencias parecidas vividas con Gatti, lo que, según la Concertgebouw, ha llevado a un "daño irreparable" hacia la confianza en el director de orquesta.

El italiano contestó la semana pasada a las acusaciones diciendo que es "ajeno a cualquier comportamiento al que pueda referirse con el término acoso, ya sea psicológico o sexual" y aseguró que cada vez que se ha acercado a alguien lo ha hecho "siempre completamente convencido de que el interés es mutuo".

"A todas las mujeres que he conocido en toda mi vida, especialmente a aquellas que creen que no las traté con el mayor respeto y dignidad que ciertamente merecen, me disculpo sinceramente desde el fondo de mi corazón", añadió en otro comunicado.