Otro ayuntamiento más se suma a la iniciativa de declarar "personas non gratas" a los miembros de La Manada. Esta vez, el Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Torredelcampo (Jaén) ha aprobado, a iniciativa de "mujeres indignadas" de la localidad, una moción presentada por el grupo municipal de Izquierda Unida en la que se así a los cinco hombres condenados por la Audiencia de Navarra por abuso sexual cometido en los Sanfermines de 2016. De este modo, Torredelcampo se une al grupo de municipios posicionados claramente a este respecto, entre los que se encuentran Sevilla, A Coruña, Pontevedra, Ourense, Lugo o Villalba (Madrid).
Según precisa IU en un comunicado este domingo, fue el pasado jueves cuando el Pleno de Torredelcampo, en su sesión ordinaria celebrada ese día, aprobó dicha moción, en la que además se rechaza la sentencia en primera instancia de la Audiencia de Navarra, así como la decisión judicial de poner en libertad provisional, bajo fianza de 6.000 euros, a los condenados.
La iniciativa solicita también al Gobierno de España y a las Cortes Generales "una urgente reforma del poder judicial, de manera que se adapte a los principios y valores de la sociedad española del siglo XXI, dándose traslado de todos estos acuerdos al Gobierno de España, a los grupos parlamentarios del Congreso de los Diputados y del Senado, al presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y a la Fiscal General del Estado".
En el Pleno, la moción fue defendida por el portavoz municipal de IU Manuel Jesús Moral Ortega, y aprobada finalmente por todos los grupos "con la abstención del grupo de concejales del PP".
Desde IU destacan que el de Torredelcampo es el primer municipio de la provincia de Jaén que declara "personas non gratas" a los miembros de La Manada.
