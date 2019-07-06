Los cuatro detenidos por la violación de una joven alemana en la localidad turística de Cala Ratjada, en el municipio mallorquín de Capdepera, han pasado este sábado a disposición judicial en los juzgados de Palma.
A los tres detenidos el jueves en el aeropuerto de Palma cuando estaban a punto de coger un avión rumbo a Alemania se sumó una cuarta persona durante la investigación del caso, ha informado el instituto armado.
Otro hombre detenido tras denunciarse los hechos fue puesto en libertad ese mismo día por no tener vinculación con los hechos. Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, la víctima, de nacionalidad alemana, declaró que esa noche ella y una amiga suya habían entablado conversación con un grupo de compatriotas en una zona de copas de esta localidad turística.
Según ha denunciado la víctima, avanzada la noche aceptó la invitación de uno de los hombres y le acompañó a la habitación de su hotel, donde se encontraron con otro amigo de él y ambos la obligaron a mantener relaciones sexuales. Tras la agresión, la mujer abandonó el hotel e interpuso una denuncia por violación.
La Guardia Civil interrogó a los detenidos y a una decena de testigos para determinar quiénes participaron directamente en los hechos.
Los investigadores han confirmado que no se efectuó ninguna grabación de la agresión sexual con teléfonos móviles.
