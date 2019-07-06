Público
Violencia sexual Prisión bajo fianza para uno de los turistas suizos que presuntamente violó a una joven en Barcelona

El Juzgado de Instrucción 7 de Barcelona en funciones de guardia ha decretado prisión provisional eludible con fianza de 10.000 euros para uno de los dos detenidos por una supuesta agresión sexual en la playa del Somorrostro de Barcelona. 

Un hombre detenido. / Pixabay

El Juzgado de Instrucción 7 de Barcelona en funciones de guardia ha acordado prisión provisional eludible con fianza de 10.000 euros para uno de los dos detenidos por una supuesta agresión sexual en la playa del Somorrostro de Barcelona.

El juez ha decretado libertad para el otro porque la víctima no lo ha reconocido, aunque continúa investigado por los hechos denunciados, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) en un comunicado.

El juzgado había recibido este mismo sábado a los dos detenidos por la causa, que está abierta por delito de agresión sexual.

Por otro lado, hoy los cuatro detenidos por la violación de una joven alemana en la localidad turística de Cala Ratjada, en el municipio mallorquín de Capdepera, han pasado este sábado a disposición judicial en los juzgados de Palma.

