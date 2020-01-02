Tres hermanas de nacionalidad estadounidenses de 18, 20 y 23 años han denunciado haber sido violadas la pasada Nochevieja en Murcia. La policía ha abierto una investigación sobre los hechos, tal como informa Europa Press y buscan a tres hombres como posibles autores de la agresión, aunque éstos aún no están identificados.
Según la información adelantada por la Opinión de Murcia, víctimas y agresores se conocieron en un bar de la localidad durante la celebración de fin de año, fiesta que decidieron continuar en la casa de las mujeres. Una vez allí, tal como relatan las jóvenes en la denuncia, fueron acorraladas por los hombres y violadas. Según el relato, dos de ellas habrían sufrido penetraciones vaginales, mientras que la tercera pudo repeler las agresiones, aunque sufrió lesiones. Los hechos sucedieron en la casa en las que las victimas residían, situada en el barrio de Santa Eulalia.
La víctima más jóven, la hermana de 18 años fue golpeada. Las hermanas han denunciado que ninguno de los hombres utilizó preservativos, por lo que la Policía espera poder obtener el ADN, lo que podría facilitar su localización en caso de estar fichados.
Una de las hermanas residía en Murcia donde cursaba estudios durante el último cuatrimestre, y las otras dos habían venido de visita durante 15 días para visitarla y regresar a su país. Las tres tenían billete de regreso a EEUU al día siguiente de la agresión.
Tras Interponer la pertinente denuncia ante la Policía Nacional, las víctimas se trasladaron al Virgen de la Arrixaca, donde fueron sometidas a un examen forense, que corroborará las agresiones sufridas.
los investigadores tratan de localizar, arrestar y poner a disposición judicial a los violadores.
