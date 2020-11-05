Estás leyendo: Andalucía da por finalizado el brote del virus del Nilo tras siete muertes

Virus del Nilo Andalucía da por finalizado el brote del virus del Nilo tras siete muertes

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre.
El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre. José Manuel Vidal / EFE

El consejero andaluz de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, ha considerado "controlado y cerrado" el brote del virus del Nilo en Andalucía, que ha provocado siete víctimas mortales, cuatro en la provincia de Sevilla y tres en la de Cádiz.

En una comparecencia parlamentaria, Aguirre ha anunciado que "transcurridos dos periodos máximos de incubación sin nuevos casos para las dos agrupaciones de casos en Sevilla y Cádiz, podemos decir que el brote está controlado y cerrado".

"Seguiremos estando alerta y preparados por si surge un nuevo caso" del brote de meningoencefalitis por virus del Nilo Occidental, ha añadido el consejero.

Hasta el 29 de octubre de 2020 se han notificado 76 casos (40 confirmados y 36 probables), de ellos 71 en Andalucía (57 en la provincia de Sevilla y 14 en la de Cádiz) y cinco casos en Extremadura, en la provincia de Badajoz.

De las cuatro personas fallecidas en Sevilla, tres eran hombres y una mujer con edades comprendidas entre los 70 y los 85 años; y de las víctimas de Cádiz, tres eran hombres y una mujer de entre 59 y 87 años.

Aguirre ha recordado las medidas puestas en marcha por la Dirección General de Salud Pública y Ordenación Farmacéutica, como el plan de actuación para el control de vectores culícidos en respuesta al brote de fiebre del Nilo occidental durante el verano de 2020.

También ha aludido al plan de prevención y control de fiebre del Nilo occidental y a las directrices de actuación control culícidos. "Hemos establecido una estrategia preventiva permanente que, en algunas zonas, en los años anteriores, no se ha realizado", según Aguirre.

Ha anunciado que "la consejería tiene ya la estrategia preparada para que la próxima primavera, que es cuando hay que hacer el tratamiento preventivo, el volumen de mosquitos sea lo menor posible para evitar un nuevo brote de estas características".

