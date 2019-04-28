Público
Vivienda El complejo de lujo más caro de Madrid: 20.000 euros por metro cuadrado

Se trata de la promoción Mabel Real Estate, propiedad de los socios Abel Matutes Prats -hijo del exministro Abel Matutes y Manuel Campos Guallar, un proyecto situado en la calle General Castaños 3, en el barrio de Las Salesas.

Imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El piso más caro de Madrid en venta aún no tiene dueño. Se trata de un ático triplex de 950 metros cuadrados, de los cuales 750 pertenecen a la zona habitable y los otros 200 metros a tres lujosas terrazas con privilegiadas vistas. El domicilio se encuentra en la Calle Montalbán, en pleno bariro de los Jerónimos, y según adelanta el El Economista, su precio asciende a los 14,6 millones de euros.

Sin embargo, a pesar de su elevado precio no se trata de la propiedad más cara de Madrid. El primer puesto lo ocupa la promoción Mabel Real Estate, propiedad de los socios Abel Matutes Prats -hijo del exministro Abel Matutes y Manuel Campos Guallar. Un proyecto situado en la calle General Castaños 3, en el barrio de Las Salesas, y por el que se han llegado a pagar hasta 20.000 euros por metro cuadrado

