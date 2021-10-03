Estás leyendo: El magma del volcán de La Palma contiene tefrita que lleva miles de años evolucionando

Volcán La Palma El magma del volcán de La Palma contiene tefrita que lleva miles de años evolucionando

Las últimas erupciones históricas de La Palma también han sido tefríticas.

Perspectiva del volcán desde el municipio de El Paso, en La Palma, a 30 de septiembre de 2021.
Perspectiva del volcán desde el municipio de El Paso, en La Palma, a 30 de septiembre de 2021. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

Un magma tefrítico es lo que expulsa el volcán, asegura José Mangas, geólogo y catedrático de la Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC). Así lo hizo saber en una declaración a Televisión Canaria después de que se conociera su composición fruto del análisis. 

El magma del volcán Cumbre Vieja de la isla de La Palma contiene grandes cantidades de tefrita, según los datos extraídos, lo que indica que lleva miles de años germinándose bajo la isla. 

José Mangas ha señalado que eso significa que no está saliendo un magma primario del manto, es decir, no es la fusión parcial del manto que está debajo de La Palma la que está saliendo a la superficie.

El geólogo ha apuntado que ese magma lleva debajo de la isla miles de años evolucionando en una cámara en la parte alta del manto superior y un poco de corteza oceánica, por lo que se trataría de un "magma hijo" y no un "magma padre o madre", que tiene composiciones basálticas.

Mangas apuntó que las últimas erupciones históricas de La Palma también han sido tefríticas (San Juan, Teneguía, El Charco, etcétera). Luego, en los últimos 300 años los magmas que han salido por La Palma están más fríos y son más ricos en silíceo, sodio y potasio.

Sobre la posibilidad de que se generen nuevas islas a raíz de esta erupción, José Mangas lo ha descartado totalmente. "Eso no tiene ningún sentido", afirmó el geólogo, quien aseguró que habrá nuevas islas porque La Palma, al igual que las otras islas del Archipiélago, son edificios volcánicos que han necesitado millones de erupciones como la actual para formarse.

