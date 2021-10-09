Estás leyendo: La nube de ceniza se orienta hacia el sur y los aeropuertos canarios operan con normalidad menos en La Palma

Volcán de La Palma La nube de ceniza se orienta hacia el sur y los aeropuertos canarios operan con normalidad menos en La Palma

Los controladores aéreos han apuntado en su perfil oficial de Twitter que el cambio de orientación que ha tenido lugar durante las últimas hora ha dejado libre la zona de Tenerife.

Imagen del Volcán de La Palma. Elvira Urquijo A. / EFE

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja en La Palma cumple este domingo tres semanas desde su comienzo. En este sábado ha sufrido cambios importantes, puesto que según apunta el último informe del Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres (VAAC) de Toulouse, la nube de ceniza se ha orientado hacia el sur.

Este hecho ha provocado que el cambio de orientación que ha tenido lugar la nube durante las últimas horas ha dejado libre la zona de Tenerife, cuyos dos aeropuertos --Tenerife Norte y Tenerife Sur-- funcionan con normalidad.

La noticia de la vuelta de la actividad aérea, lo han anunciado los controladores aéreos en su perfil oficial de Twitter, después de que el pasado viernes, las operaciones en Tenerife Norte estuviesen interrumpidas al extenderse la nube de ceinza a la zona de Tenerife. 

No obstante, por seguridad se recomienda a las tripulaciones con destino Tenerife que carguen combustible extra por si cambia la dirección de la nube de la ceniza, hecho que podría afectar a  a los recintos aeroportuarios de la isla.

El aeropuerto de La Palma sigue inoperativo

En estos momentos, todos los aeropuertos de Gran Canaria están operativos sin incidencias y con total normalidad y si nada cambia seguirá así durante toda la jornada del día.

Por su parte, en La Palma el aeropuerto sigue inoperativo y sin visos de poder arrancar pronto, ya que no hay vuelos comerciales previstas a lo largo del día, puesto que el volcán sigue vigente en la zona.

