Vox se ausenta del minuto de silencio para condenar el asesinato machista en Fuenlabrada

Almeida ha indicado que "por lo menos Vox deja de montar numeritos" al no presentarse en el acto y no boicotearlo como pasó el pasado mes septiembre.

Minuto de silencio en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid para condenar el asesinato machista de Fuenlabrada. / EFE - EMILIO NARANJO

público / europa press

El grupo municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, cuyo portavoz es Javier Ortega Smith, no ha participado este viernes en el minuto de silencio frente al Palacio de Cibeles en repulsa por el último asesinato de violencia de género en la Comunidad de Madrid, el de una mujer de 76 años en Fuenlabrada.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha indicado que "por lo menos Vox deja de montar numeritos" al no presentarse en el acto y no boicotearlo como pasó el pasado mes septiembre.

Por su parte, la portavoz de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, ha indicado que el partido de extrema derecha "parece no tener corazón" al negar la violencia machista, a la vez que ha abogado por implementar más recursos en los trabajos de prevención con los más pequeños como forma de acabar con esta lacra.

Maestre ha recordado que "desgraciadamente en 24 horas ha habido tres asesinatos de mujeres a manos de hombres", por lo que ha valorado este minuto de silencio, con el que se demuestra que "la mayoría de la ciudad de Madrid está con las mujeres y en la lucha con la igualdad". 

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, se ha dirigido a los negacionistas de la violencia machista, a quienes ha respondido que esta lacra "existe" y "sigue ocurriendo". En ningún momento Villacís ha pronunciado el nombre de Vox, tampoco para valorar su ausencia del minuto de silencio. "Cada uno es dueño de sus hecho y sus ausencias", ha apostillado.

