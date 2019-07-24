Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox Una edil de Vox se aparta durante el minuto de silencio  por el último asesinato machista en Alicante  

Gema Aleman, concejala de la formación en Sant Joan d'Alacant, permaneció apartada del resto de compañeros para poner de manifiesto su rechazo a la ley actual y reivindicar un tratamiento de la legislación desde el punto de vista intrafamiliar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La edil se queda fuera del plano de la foto difundida por el Ayuntamiento durante el minuto de silencio | Ayuntamiento Sant Joan d'Alacant

La edil se queda fuera del plano de la foto difundida por el Ayuntamiento durante el minuto de silencio | Ayuntamiento Sant Joan d'Alacant

La formación ultraderechista Vox puso de manifiesto, una vez más, su rechazo a la ley actual de violencia machista. En esta ocasión, en la plaza consistorial del Ayuntamiento Sant Joan d'Alacant, donde se celebró un minuto de silencio en honor a la última mujer asesinada por la violencia machista.

Gema Aleman, edil de la formación en el municipio valenciano, decidió asistir al homenaje, pero permaneció al margen de sus compañeros. En un comunicado, al que ha tenido acceso el diario Información, la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal manifestó que la concejala había acudido al acto "por el atroz asesinato sucedido en Calpe, a una mujer de origen belga de 57 años, en manos de su pareja" y que "desde Vox, estamos al lado de todas las víctimas, independientemente de su sexo o edad, considerando que la violencia no tiene género, apostando por una ley de violencia intrafamiliar, la cual proteja a todos los miembros de una sociedad".

El gesto no fue bien recibido por el resto de compañeros que, según el citado medio, han lamentado su actitud. No obstante, la edil participó el pasado lunes en otro acto contra la violencia machista en el que si permaneció junto al resto de concejales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad