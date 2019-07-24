La formación ultraderechista Vox puso de manifiesto, una vez más, su rechazo a la ley actual de violencia machista. En esta ocasión, en la plaza consistorial del Ayuntamiento Sant Joan d'Alacant, donde se celebró un minuto de silencio en honor a la última mujer asesinada por la violencia machista.
Gema Aleman, edil de la formación en el municipio valenciano, decidió asistir al homenaje, pero permaneció al margen de sus compañeros. En un comunicado, al que ha tenido acceso el diario Información, la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal manifestó que la concejala había acudido al acto "por el atroz asesinato sucedido en Calpe, a una mujer de origen belga de 57 años, en manos de su pareja" y que "desde Vox, estamos al lado de todas las víctimas, independientemente de su sexo o edad, considerando que la violencia no tiene género, apostando por una ley de violencia intrafamiliar, la cual proteja a todos los miembros de una sociedad".
La edil de Vox en Sant Joan se aparta del minuto de silencio por la última mujer asesinada https://t.co/ZRJlA60cgf— INFORMACION.es (@informacion_es) July 23, 2019
El gesto no fue bien recibido por el resto de compañeros que, según el citado medio, han lamentado su actitud. No obstante, la edil participó el pasado lunes en otro acto contra la violencia machista en el que si permaneció junto al resto de concejales.
