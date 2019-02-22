Vox sigue dando la nota en el parlamento andaluz. Y lo que es peor, el partido de ultraderecha sigue empeñado en menoscabar la lucha contra la violencia de género, con iniciativas que recuerdan tiempos en los que en España no había democracia. Según informa el diario ABC, el portavoz de Vox en el parlamento andaluz, Francisco Serrano, ha pedido a la Junta de Andalucía —a la que apoya—que le facilite una lista con los nombres y apellidos de todas los personas que trabajan en las Unidades de Violencia de Género dependientes del Gobierno andaluz.
Vox así lo ha solicitado en un escrito presentado en el parlamento andaluz. En dicho documento se solicita "relación detallada con nombres, apellidos, número de colegiados en sus respectivos colegios profesionales, si estuvieren dados de alta en ellos con la reseña de dichos colegios profesionales, y si no también, de todos los psicólogos, trabajadores sociales y médicos forenses que han integrado las Unidades de Valoración Integral de Violencia de Género; Equipos Psicosociales de los juzgados de Familia y equipos de menores en las ocho provincias de Andalucía, entre el año 2012 y 2019 completos".
Según la información de ABC, la Junta de Andalucía está obligada a proporcionar la información solicitada por Vox en virtud el artículo 7 del Reglamento del parlamento andaluz, aunque —matiza el diario conservador— la petición no está por encima de la Ley de Protección de Datos.
