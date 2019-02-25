Público
VTC El Consejo de Garantías de Catalunya ve inconstitucional la nueva norma de VTC

Consideran que el decreto de la Generalitat que obliga a precontratar el servicio de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) con un mínimo de quince minutos de antelación "vulnera el derecho a la libertad de empresa" de la Constitución.

El Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias de Catalunya considera que el decreto de la Generalitat que obliga a precontratar el servicio de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) con un mínimo de quince minutos de antelación "vulnera el derecho a la libertad de empresa" de la Constitución.

Esta institución, que depende de la Generalitat, ha hecho público este lunes su dictamen sobre el decreto aprobado por la Generalitat, que limita la actividad de las plataformas VTC como Uber o Cabify, después de que el grupo de Ciudadanos en el Parlament solicitara un informe al Consejo.

La Generalitat obliga a precontratar el servicio VTC quince minutos antes

En su dictamen, que no es vinculante, el Consejo señala que fijar un intervalo mínimo de quince minutos entre la contratación y la prestación efectiva del servicio VTC "vulnera el derecho a la libertad de empresa", recogido en el artículo 38 de la Constitución, y constituye "una restricción no razonable de éste, según los principios de adecuación, necesidad y proporcionalidad".

El organismo también ve inconstitucional que el decreto habilite a los entes locales a aumentar el intervalo mínimo de contratación de los servicios, tal y como ha hecho el Área Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB), que mañana aprobará un reglamento que obliga a reservar los VTC con una antelación mínima de una hora.

