MADRID
Ya podemos decir que cruzar el Atlántico en menos de cinco horas es posible y es que este domingo un vuelo comercial de British Airways rompió un importante récord en el mundo de la aviación. Exactamente, el avión Boeing 747 cubrió el recorrido que le llevó desde el aeropuerto internacional John F. Kennedy, en Nueva York, hasta el de Heathrow de Londres en solo 4 horas y 56 minutos.
Por tanto, se convirtió en el vuelo subsónico más rápido registrado hasta la fecha. Así lo constató en su cuenta de Twitter Flightradar24, que rastrea vuelos globales. Y es que durante buena parte del vuelo, el avión estableció su velocidad máxima en 1.327 km/h. Una velocidad inaudita pero que tiene su explicación. Y es que se aprovechó de un chorro polar unido a la borrasca Ciara, que está sacudiendo estos días el Atlántico.
Se esperaba que el vuelo tardara 102 minutos más, ya que el tiempo medio entre Nueva York y Londres es de 6 horas y 13 minutos. Ian Petchenik, director de comunicaciones de Flightradar24 explicó que "los fuertes vientos de cola eran ideales para un vuelo rápido". Unos vientos que podrían haber alcanzado los 320-350 kilómetros por hora o incluso más al sobrevolar el Atlántico Norte.
El récord anterior lo tenía Norwegian Air con un tiempo de 5 horas y 13 minutos entre ambas ciudades.
British Airways superó por muy poco a un vuelo de Virgin Atlantic, que realizaba el mismo trayecto pero que aterrizó en Londres parando el cronómetro solo un minuto más lento.
Este tiempo es muy superior a los vuelos supersónicos que realizaba el famoso Concorde y que solían cruzar el Atlántico en poco más de tres horas, pero dejaron de volar en 2003.
