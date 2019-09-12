El aeropuerto de Ciudad Real ha recibido en la tarde de este jueves un avión por primera vez en los últimos nueve años, un vuelo simbólico organizado por la nueva propietaria de la infraestructura, CRIA.
Este acto se ha organizado para estrenar la autorización de apertura del espacio aéreo que el aeropuerto ha recibido este mismo jueves.
La mercantil CR International Airport SL compró el aeropuerto por 56,2 millones de euros en abril de 2016. El proceso de venta del aeropuerto de Ciudad Real comenzó en diciembre de 2013 cuando, tras entrar en concurso de acreedores en junio de 2010, fue puesto a la venta por los administradores concursales a un precio de 100 millones de euros.
