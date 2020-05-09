madrid
El Gobierno está estudiando las condiciones para la llegada de vuelos a España desde países del espacio Schengen, desde las medidas de seguridad en los aviones hasta el establecimiento de posibles cuarentenas a quienes aterricen, y en los próximos días se publicarán en el Boletín Oficial del Estado.
Después de que la aerolínea alemana Lufthansa anunciara ayer que volará a Mallorca a partir del 1 de junio, fuentes del Ejecutivo han precisado que el establecimiento de esas condiciones no es competencia de Baleares, sino del Estado, ya que se ven afectadas áreas como la sanidad exterior, el tráfico aéreo o la seguridad sanitaria en los vuelos.
Estas fuentes han recordado que la pandemia llevó a fijar limitaciones en la entrada al espacio Schengen desde terceros países, pero no ha cerrado las fronteras interiores del espacio Schengen, al margen de las restricciones formales aplicadas a Italia, aunque de facto los vuelos han caído de forma drástica por la falta de demanda.
Ante la posibilidad de que esa demanda se incremente tras la salida de la fase dura del confinamiento y el avance hacia la nueva normalidad, hay ya grupos de trabajo a nivel europeo sobre las medidas de seguridad que deberían aplicarse en el transporte aéreo.
El Gobierno apuesta porque se aprueben medidas coordinadas en la UE, pero está también dispuesto a aplicarlas de manera unilateral, apuntan las fuentes. Se analizan además las medidas de otros países europeos, como Francia Alemania, que vigilan a las personas que llegan a su territorio desde otro país comunitario, con obligaciones de cuarentena.
