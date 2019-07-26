Público
Vuelos El Prat Vueling cancela 112 vuelos en El Prat por una huelga de personal de tierra de Iberia

Afectará este fin de semana al 7% de los usuarios. De ellos, el 95% será reubicado en otros aviones el mismo día o al siguiente

Un grupo de pasajeros ante un mostrador de facturacion de Vueling en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat. / EFE

Vueling ha cancelado este fin de semana 112 vuelos en El Prat por la huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia, lo que afectará al 7 % de los viajeros, el 95% de los cuales serán reubicados en otros vuelos el mismo día o al siguiente.

Según ha informado este viernes la compañía en su página web y en redes sociales, la huelga, "totalmente ajena a Vueling", ha obligado a planificar la cancelación anticipada de algunos vuelos con el objetivo de "tener el mínimo impacto posible en sus clientes", ha explicado un portavoz de la aerolínea.

Del total de vuelos cancelados, 48 corresponden a vuelos que tenían que operarse el sábado y, el resto, a los del domingo, en función de los servicios mínimos decretados por el ministerio de Fomento.

El portavoz de Vueling ha mandado un mensaje de tranquilidad a sus clientes y ha recordado que las cancelaciones solo afectarán al 7% de los viajeros. Además, ha recomendado a los afectados por un vuelo cancelado que no acudan al aeropuerto y que gestionen sus opciones accediendo a su reserva o a través del servicio de atención al cliente.

Los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia en El Prat irán a la huelga este fin de semana, 27 y 28 de julio, para protestar por la sobrecarga de trabajo que tienen.

Vueling es la compañía más afectada por estos paros, ya que es la que más vuelos opera en el aeropuerto barcelonés, pero Iberia hace el handling (asistencia en tierra a aeronaves y pasajeros) a un total de 27 aerolíneas en El Prat, entre ellas British Airways, Air Lingus o Level, aunque no todas se verán afectadas por estos paros.

