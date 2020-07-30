madrid
La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha asegurado que las escuelas deben estar abiertas en septiembre, "es un objetivo irrenunciable", y en caso de tener que priorizar por las circunstancias de la pandemia serían los alumnos de primaria e infantil los que continuaran el curso de manera presencial.
En declaraciones en la Ser, Celaá ha admitido de "todas las normas son coyunturales" porque no se puede conocer "hasta dónde puede llegar la pandemia", pero el Gobierno trabaja "con la gran esperanza de poder encontrar una vacuna o tratamiento antes de que termine el curso".
La ministra ha insistido en la apuesta por la presencialidad, tal y como se acordó con la mayoría de las comunidades autónomas, porque a su juicio "la escuela es insustituible y los resultados son insustituibles".
En cualquier caso, Educación trabaja para que 500.000 recursos dispositivos electrónicos lleguen a los alumnos en el primer trimestre y para que "todos los alumnos tengan su conexión electrónica estén donde estén".
"Estamos coordinando y poniendo recursos" para que las comunidades autónomas puedan poner en marcha el curso, que deberá ajustarse a circunstancias excepcionales, ha dicho la responsable de Educación. "Siempre que se pueda, habrá que abrir aulas fuera del centro", en espacios de otras instituciones.
Celaá ha destacado "que el curso ha podido terminar con éxito" como demuestra que todas las comunidades han presentado a casi 30.000 alumnos más a la EBAU y que han conseguido "resultados similares a otros cursos".
