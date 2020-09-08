Estás leyendo: Confinan a una clase de Primaria del Liceo Francés de Madrid por el positivo de uno de sus alumnos

Público
Público

Vuelta al cole Confinan a una clase de Primaria del Liceo Francés de Madrid por el positivo de uno de sus alumnos

Algunos de los padres tenían en conocimiento este hecho a través de una circular del centro se han mostrado "tranquilos" ante la respuesta rápida del centro y esperan que "lo puedan controlar".

Un aula vacia de un colegio. EFE/Marcial Guillén/Archivo
Un aula vacia de un colegio. EFE/Marcial Guillén/Archivo

madrid

europa press

Una de las aulas de 1º de Primaria del Liceo Francés se encuentra en confinamiento preventivo tras haber dado positivo en la covid-19 uno de sus alumnos.

Se ha aplicado el protocolo, dictado por la Consejería de Sanidad, para que los contactos estrechos estén en cuarentena (14 días en casa), según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.

En declaraciones a Telemadrid, algunos de los padres tenían en conocimiento este hecho a través de una circular del centro y se han mostrado "tranquilos" ante la respuesta rápida del centro así como esperan que "lo puedan controlar".

Cerca de 412.000 escolares, los correspondientes al segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil (3-6 años) así como 1º, 2º y 3º de Primaria, y Educación Especial, comienzan el curso este martes

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público