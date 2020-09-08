madrid
Una de las aulas de 1º de Primaria del Liceo Francés se encuentra en confinamiento preventivo tras haber dado positivo en la covid-19 uno de sus alumnos.
Se ha aplicado el protocolo, dictado por la Consejería de Sanidad, para que los contactos estrechos estén en cuarentena (14 días en casa), según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.
En declaraciones a Telemadrid, algunos de los padres tenían en conocimiento este hecho a través de una circular del centro y se han mostrado "tranquilos" ante la respuesta rápida del centro así como esperan que "lo puedan controlar".
Cerca de 412.000 escolares, los correspondientes al segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil (3-6 años) así como 1º, 2º y 3º de Primaria, y Educación Especial, comienzan el curso este martes.
