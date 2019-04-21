La vuelta de Semana Santa complica el tráfico de regreso a grandes ciudades

Aunque la operación especial de tráfico de las vacaciones de Semana Santa concluye mañana lunes, festivo en algunas comunidades, el regreso hoy de muchos conductores a las grandes ciudades está complicando mucho la circulación en algunas carreteras, con 28 kilómetros de atasco en la A-5 en Maqueda (Toledo) hacia Madrid.
Así, según los datos de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), en torno a las 14.30 horas había también retenciones importantes en la A-3, con 12 kilómetros de atasco a la altura de Rivas-Vaciamadrid, así como en la A-1 en El Molar, con circulación lenta en sentido a la capital, y en la A-6, con 4 kilómetros congestionados en Torrelodones.
Mientras, además de en Maqueda, la A-5 contaba con nueve kilómetros de retención en Lagartera (Toledo) hacia Madrid.
Otra de las vías más afectadas por el retorno de Semana Santa es la A-4, con 16 kilómetros de circulación muy lenta primero en Carboneros (Jaén) y más hacia Madrid en Valdepeñas (Ciudad Real), con seis kilómetros de retención.
En Andalucía también sufrían la gran afluencia de coches la A-44 en Bailén (Jaén), la A-92 en Lachar (Granada); la AP-4 en Las Cabezas de San Juan (Sevilla); la A-49 en Camas, en esta misma provincia, y la A-45 en Casabermeja (Málaga).
Por su parte, las carreteras con más problemas circulatorios en Levante son la A-31 en Villena (Alicante), con once kilómetros de congestión, y la A-7 y la A-30 en Murcia capital.
