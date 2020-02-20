Estás leyendo: Vuelve el sueño olímpico de Madrid para 2032: "No renunciamos a que pueda ocurrir"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Juegos Olímpicos de 2032 Vuelve el sueño olímpico de Madrid para 2032: "No renunciamos a que pueda ocurrir"

La portavoz del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz, ha señalado que "todavía queda tiempo para presentar la candidatura", pero "hay que lograr un consenso".

La portavoz del Ayuntamiento y delegada de Seguridad y Emergencias, Inmaculada Sanz. EP
La portavoz del Ayuntamiento y delegada de Seguridad y Emergencias, Inmaculada Sanz. EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

La portavoz del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz, aseguró este jueves que Madrid "es una gran capital en todos los aspectos y sería una gran anfitriona", por lo que "no renunciamos" a poder organizar los Juegos Olímpicos de 2032.

Así lo señaló durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno, donde apuntó que es una cuestión que, desde luego, no está cerrada y que están hablando. En este sentido, la portavoz municipal recordó que el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha dicho en numerosas ocasiones "y nosotros estamos de acuerdo", que "Madrid merece unos Juegos Olímpicos".

Sanz señaló que "todavía queda tiempo para presentar la candidatura", que finaliza en 2022, pero remarcó que dicha decisión "siempre tendría que ser consensuada entre todas las administraciones, local, regional y nacional, y los diferentes representantes públicos", para lograr "un gran consenso".

Respecto a la necesidad de dicho consenso, la portavoz apuntó que se trata no solo de proyecto de Madrid, sino también de España, por lo que "nos gustaría que se pudiera producir".

"Tenemos tiempo todavía para avanzar en esas conversaciones y lograr un grado de consenso para ver las opciones que pudiéramos tener", concluyó Sanz.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú