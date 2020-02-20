MADRIDActualizado:
La portavoz del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz, aseguró este jueves que Madrid "es una gran capital en todos los aspectos y sería una gran anfitriona", por lo que "no renunciamos" a poder organizar los Juegos Olímpicos de 2032.
Así lo señaló durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno, donde apuntó que es una cuestión que, desde luego, no está cerrada y que están hablando. En este sentido, la portavoz municipal recordó que el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha dicho en numerosas ocasiones "y nosotros estamos de acuerdo", que "Madrid merece unos Juegos Olímpicos".
Sanz señaló que "todavía queda tiempo para presentar la candidatura", que finaliza en 2022, pero remarcó que dicha decisión "siempre tendría que ser consensuada entre todas las administraciones, local, regional y nacional, y los diferentes representantes públicos", para lograr "un gran consenso".
Respecto a la necesidad de dicho consenso, la portavoz apuntó que se trata no solo de proyecto de Madrid, sino también de España, por lo que "nos gustaría que se pudiera producir".
"Tenemos tiempo todavía para avanzar en esas conversaciones y lograr un grado de consenso para ver las opciones que pudiéramos tener", concluyó Sanz.
