Una mujer embarazada y de nacionalidad rumana ha aparecido muerta esta tarde en su domicilio de Xàtiva y, según los primeros indicios, podría haber sido degollada.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado a Efe que ha sido la propia pareja de la mujer, un hombre de nacionalidad española, quien ha alertado a la Policía Local de los hechos, si bien de momento no se ha detenido a ninguna persona.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que la llamada alertando del suceso se ha producido a las 16.10 horas y han precisado que, si bien en un momento tan temprano de la investigación no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, el compañero sentimental de la fallecida no se encuentra detenido porque no se han apreciado indicios que apunten a su participación en los hechos.

Al parecer, el hombre, cuya edad no ha sido concretada, encontró a la mujer fallecida cuando regresó al domicilio al terminar su jornada laboral. Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que no se tiene constancia de la existencia de denuncias por malos tratos o violencia de género entre la pareja.