Xenofobia Un arzobispo se niega a restaurar una iglesia con el dinero que Vox quita a los menores migrantes en Ceuta

El religioso se lamenta de que el partido ultraderechista haya exigido, para aprobar los presupuestos, que se retire el dinero destinado a distintas ONGs para dedicarlo a arreglar una iglesia. 

El arzobispo de Tánger (Marruecos), Santiago Agrelo Martínez. / EFE

El presidente de Ceuta del PP, Juan Jesús Vivas, retira las ayudas destinadas a una ONG que trabaja con menores migrantes y en cambio podría dedicar el dinero a restaurar la iglesia del Carmen por exigencia de Vox, según anunciaba la revista católica Vida Nueva. Ante esta noticia, el arzobispo emérito de Tánger, Santiago Agrelo Martínez, se ha mostrado en contra y dice que no se utilizará "ni un euro de los robados a los pobres para poner un ladrillo" en ella. 

En su perfil de Facebook, el arzobispo ha escrito que no sabe de quién es responsabilidad la iglesia de la Virgen del Carmen, pero que tiene "la certeza" de que si es del obispado de Cádiz o de Ceuta, no permitirá que el dinero robado sirva para restaurar el templo. 

En la asamblea para aprobar los nuevos presupuestos en Ceuta, el portavoz de Vox, Carlos Verdejo, declaró que el dinero que se ahorraría tras eliminar las ayudas a distintas ONGs podría ir destinado a arreglar, por ejemplo, la Iglesia de la Virgen del Carmen de Ceuta. 

Entre las subvenciones eliminadas se encuentra la organización católica Joseph Cardinj que dirige, junto al Secretariado Cristiano de Migraciones, una plataforma de ayuda a migrantes. Y figura el centro San Antonio, destinado al apoyo de menores migrantes no acompañados, según recoge El País. 

