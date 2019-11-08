Público
xenofobia El Defensor del Pueblo exige "combatir firmemente" los mensajes xenófobos contra los menores migrantes

Considera que últimamente afloran discursos "con un contenido cargado de odio y en los que se criminaliza al distinto" llegando a justificar "determinadas formas de violencia contra ellos".

08/02/2019.- Menores migrantes en la Plaza de las Culturas de Melilla. / EFE

Después de los múltiples mensajes racistas que la ultraderecha ha lanzado contra los menores migrantes no acompañdos (MENAS) y las agresiones físicas que éstos han sufrido, el Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha hecho un llamamiento a "combatir firmemente los mensajes intolerantes y xenófobos" que se intentan inculcar en la sociedad.

El Defensor considera que últimamente afloran mensajes "con un contenido cargado de odio y en los que se criminaliza al distinto, al diferente, al foráneo e incluso se justifican determinadas formas de violencia contra ellos". Y denuncia que "la imagen que algunos se empeñan en presentar de estos menores describiéndolos como delincuentes" es "lamentable y falsa".

Esta criminalización ha sido empleada por Vox durante esta campaña electoral, en la cual han cargado contra estos centros y contra los menores relacionándolos con la delincuencia. De hecho, la presidenta de la formación ultraderechista en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, se presenció este lunes en un centro de menores en Sevilla para cargar contra éstos y difundir un mensaje de miedo.

En el comunicado, el Defensor destaca que "la realidad es que están solos, lejos de sus hogares y en muchos casos desasistidos, con los peligros que ello conlleva". Y subraya que estos incidentes " no pueden volver a repetirse y, para ello, ciudadanos y administraciones tenemos que implicarnos en la lucha contra tales actitudes xenófobas".  

"Entre todos tenemos que erradicar estos comportamientos sin dilaciones, pues la tolerancia y la compresión hacia los más vulnerables facilitarán una sociedad más inclusiva y por tanto mucho más libre y democrática", concluye el defensor.

