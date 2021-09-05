La Xunta inicia un procedimiento para sancionar a Iberdrola y Naturgy por el vaciado de cuatro embalses

madrid
La Consellería de Medio Ambiente de la Xunta de Galicia ha iniciado un expediente sancionador contra las empresas concesionarias Iberdrola y Naturgy por el vaciado de cuatro embalses en Ourense y Lugo. Según el Gobierno gallego las entidades "procedieron a reducir el agua embalsada de Cenza, As Portas, Salas y Belesar –a cargo de la Confederación Hidrográfica Miño-Sil (CHMS)–sin la autorización que marca el reglamento gallego de pesca fluvial".
La Consellería señala a los medios que la competencia del vaciado es exclusiva de la CHMS, quien debe notificar al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica que se desea realizar una fuga en una presa para se pueda asegurar que no hay ningún riesgo para las poblaciones que dependen de ese agua para subsistir.
Así lo dicta el artículo 83 del Reglamento Autonómico de Pesca Fluvial, que establece también que las empresas concesionarias "deberán notificar con al menos un mes de antelación al organismo competente" su intención de proceder al vaciado, lo cual también fue incumplido, informan desde la Xunta.
"El departamento regional ha decidido iniciar la sanción correspondiente tanto contra las empresas como contra el organismo estatal de cuenca", ha anunciado la Conselleria en un comunicado difundido este sábado. "El principal objetivo de la Xunta de Galicia en estos momentos, como se ha señalado en las últimas semanas, es despejar responsabilidades por la fuga realizada sin autorización en varios embalses de la cuenca del Miño-Sil".
Según informa La Voz de Galicia, las sanciones a las que se enfrentan las empresas concesionarias ascienden hasta los 25.000 euros por cada embalse en que se haya detectado una infracción.
