La placa en recuerdo a Yolanda González, líder estudiantil y militante comunista asesinada el 1 de febrero de 1980 por un grupo de extrema derecha, ha sido pintada y atacada hasta en cuatro ocasiones en los últimos dos meses.
La placa está situada en el barrio de Aluche, y pretende ser una manera de honrar la memoria de una líder estudiantil que con 19 años, fue secuestrada y asesinada en un ataque que reivindicó el comando ultraderechista del Batallón Vasco Español.
Así ha sido denunciado por varias personas a través de Twitter, que relacionan los ataques con el auge de la extrema derecha en España desde que Vox consiguiese representación parlamentaria en Andalucía.
El pasado 18 de diciembre fue Carlos Sánchez Mato, concejal de Ahora Madrid, el que denunció los ataques a la placa.
Continúan atacando la placa conmemorativa de Yolanda González.— Carlos Sánchez Mato🔻 (@carlossmato) 18 de diciembre de 2018
Pero es inútil.
Esos cobardes no tienen pintura en el mundo para ensuciar la memoria de quienes lucharon contra la intolerancia y la dictadura ✊️#SiempreAntifascistas pic.twitter.com/O0DkaA85OA
El último en denunciar el maltrato sobre el recuerdo de González ha sido Xavier Torrens, profesor de Ciencias Políticas de la Universidad de Barcelona.
🔵 La placa de Yolanda González— Xavier Torrens (@xavier_torrens) 12 de enero de 2019
🔴 La joven asesinada por la ultraderecha
⚪ Ha sufrido cuatro ataques en dos meses contra su recuerdo
⚫ La extrema derecha es un grave riesgo para la democracia y un gran peligro para la convivencia humana y la cohesión social#AlertaUltra pic.twitter.com/ydgCA8YCDh
