Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Yolanda González Una placa en recuerdo a una estudiante asesinada por la ultraderecha es pintada cuatro veces en dos meses

Yolanda González, asesinada en 1980, tiene una placa en Madrid que ha sido pintada en varias ocasiones. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía publicada por Carlos Sanchez Mato en Twitter.

Fotografía publicada por Carlos Sanchez Mato en Twitter.

La placa en recuerdo a Yolanda González, líder estudiantil y militante comunista asesinada el 1 de febrero de 1980 por un grupo de extrema derecha, ha sido pintada y atacada hasta en cuatro ocasiones en los últimos dos meses. 

La placa está situada en el barrio de Aluche, y pretende ser una manera de honrar la memoria de una líder estudiantil que con 19 años, fue secuestrada y asesinada en un ataque que reivindicó el comando ultraderechista del Batallón Vasco Español. 

Así ha sido denunciado por varias personas a través de Twitter, que relacionan los ataques con el auge de la extrema derecha en España desde que Vox consiguiese representación parlamentaria en Andalucía. 

El pasado 18 de diciembre fue Carlos Sánchez Mato, concejal de Ahora Madrid, el que denunció los ataques a la placa. 

El último en denunciar el maltrato sobre el recuerdo de González ha sido Xavier Torrens, profesor de Ciencias Políticas de la Universidad de Barcelona.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad