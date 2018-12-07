Una joven de 19 años de Lleida ha presentado una denuncia ante los Mossos d'Esquadra por los presuntos abusos sufridos la noche del miércoles en el portal de su casa, en el barrio de Balafia, por parte de un hombre, ha explicado a Europa Press la policía catalana.
La víctima, que también ha relatado los hechos en un vídeo colgado en Youtube, ha explicado que fue atacada por un desconocido que la abordó y le hizo tocamientos cuando entraba en el portal, y posteriormente fue atendida por los servicios de emergencia y trasladada al Hospital Arnau de Vilanova para ser sometida a una revisión, ha publicado este viernes el diario Segre.
La chica relató este jueves la agresión sexual en un vídeo que colgó en YouTube con el título Una víctima más de abuso sexual y que en las primeras horas ha superado las 16.800 visualizaciones. "Me crucé con un hombre que iba con gorro y un buff y cuando fui a abrir la puerta del edificio, me atacó haciéndome tocamientos", ha explicado la joven.
"Sé que tengo que salir a la calle, hacer vida normal, pero yo no estoy segura. Yo voy a mirar atrás cada vez que sienta una presencia", ha señalado.
